A Davido x Chris Brown Collab ‘Hmmm’ is Coming | The “11:11” Deluxe Album

American artist Christopher Maurice Brown (Chris Brown) and Nigerian singer David Adeleke (Davido) are two peas in a pod in the entertainment business.

The duo have strengthened their bond since the release of their first hit song, “Blow My Mind,” which came out in 2019.

The media has recognised these two artists as leaders in the Afro-RnB fusion as their sounds have always found their way to the hearts and clubs of fans worldwide.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Davido announced that he has yet again been featured in the deluxe version of Chris Brown’s 11:11 album titled “Hmmm”.

Davido and Lojay were featured in the initial album with “Sensational”, a trending song which has since gone viral on TikTok and Instagram.

Davido and Chris Brown have perfectly honed their sounds together and are often called brothers with the number of hits that they have created together.

Davido featured Chris Brown in a track titled ‘Shopping Spree’ on his “A Better Time” album, released in 2020.

The new single off the 11:11 Deluxe version, “Hmmm”, has been released on all streaming platforms.

