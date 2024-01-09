A Night of Glamour and Celebration: Fashion Highlights from the 81st Golden Globe Awards

81st Golden Globe Awards

On January 7, 2024, the stars aligned at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, honoring outstanding achievements in film and American television productions of 2023. Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the star-studded event marked the beginning of an exciting awards season. As Hollywood’s elite graced the red carpet, fashion took center stage, with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt, Natalie Portman, Ayo Edebiri, and many more showcasing their sartorial prowess.

