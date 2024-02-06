Funke Akindele’s A Tribe Called Judah Records £80,000 At The UK Box Office

Funke Akindele continues her claim to the throne as one of the most successful filmmakers in the Nigerian movie industry (Nollywood) with her December 2023 smash film “A Tribe Called Judah”.

After making over a billion naira at the Nigerian box office—the most for any Nollywood production ever—A Tribe Called Judah went overseas to continue smashing unbelievable charts by making £80,000 (₦144 million) at the United Kingdom’s box office in only four weeks of streaming.