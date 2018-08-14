Just In: Acting President, Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul of SARS

Acting President. Yemi Osinbajo has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to  with immediate effect, dismantle the management and composition of Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

According to a statement on Tuesday by the spokesman of the Acting President, Laolu Akande, the order was sequel to persistent complaints and reports on activities of SARS which border on allegations of human rights violations,

He added that the acting president also directed the IGP to ensure that all operatives in the emerging unit conduct their operations in strict adherence to principles of rule of law and observance of international human rights law and the constitutionally guaranteed rights of suspects.

 

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

