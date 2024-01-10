Adekunle Gold Announces New Music with Doja Cat and Kodak Black

Musical and lyrical god Adekunle Gold shocked the world with unexpected news on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The singer-songwriter announced releasing a new single with American rappers Doja Cat and Kodak Black. This is an exciting collab at the start of 2024 since world media have embraced Afrobeats.

The Ogaranya singer captured the hearts of many global audiences with his last album, Tequila Ever After, as he featured foreign artists like Pharell Williams, Khalid, Coco Jones, and more.

With the announcement of the new single featuring Doja Cat and Kodak Black, the Nigerian music industry only has one way to go and that is higher.

Dekunle x Doja Cat x Kodak Black this friday! 🔥🦈 — Tequila Ever After (@adekunleGOLD) January 9, 2024