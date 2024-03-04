Air Peace Announces Cheap Price List for Flights from Lagos to London | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

SERAP sues Tinubu over alleged $3.4 billion IMF funds mismanagement

Representative proposes a bill to rotate the office of president among all six geopolitical zones

Nigeria and Qatar sign eight bilateral agreements

Air Peace announces cheap price list for flights from Lagos to London

Nigeria left out as the IMF lists the ten richest African countries

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has again taken President Bola Tinubu to court over his mismanagement of a $3.4 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

The group released a statement on March 3, announcing the lawsuit filed against the president at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

According to SERAP, Tinubu needs to hold more accountability, so it calls for the president to investigate the whereabouts of the IMF loan and how it was dispersed in the government.

Representative proposes a bill to rotate the office of president among all six geopolitical zones

A member of the House of Representatives named Ojema Ojotu proposed a bill aimed at rotating the power in the constitution for all elections.

Ojema, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), requested that sections 48, 49, 133, and 179 be amended in the constitution to allow for the rotation of the office of president within all six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, each state permitted to hold the office for a term of two terms.

The politician revealed that some geopolitical zones like South East, North Central, and North East have not produced a president since 1999.

Nigeria and Qatar sign eight bilateral agreements

The meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the Qatari government has yielded good fruits and a strengthened connection between Nigeria and Qatar as President Tinubu announced the multi-sectoral agreement with Qatar.

President Tinubu declared that Nigeria was open and ready to receive Qatar’s investment plans, covering sectors such as education, tourism, youth empowerment, and more.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, stated that with the agreements signed with Qatar, Nigeria now expects to partner with the country as it happens to be the third largest gas producer in the world.

Air Peace announces cheap price list for flights from Lagos to London

Air Peace, a Nigerian airline which recently received a commercial flight licence between Lagos and London, has announced its affordable rates for Nigerians and all interested in going back and forth between the two cities.

In commemoration of these new trips, which will begin on March 30, Air Peace opted to reduce the price of tickets, now pricing its economy tickets at 1.2 million and business class for 4 million.

With these prices, Air Peace is expected to see a large turnout of passengers taking these routes as it is presently the cheapest among all other foreign airlines in operation.

Nigeria left out as the IMF lists the ten richest African countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a list of the ten African countries with the highest GDP per capita in 2024, and Nigeria is surprisingly missing from this list.

According to the IMF, the wealthiest African countries by their calculated GDP per capita are Tunisia, Mauritius, Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Libya, Egypt, Morocco, Gabon, South Africa, and Algeria.