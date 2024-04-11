Air Peace Shares News Regarding Growing Demand | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Air Peace shares news regarding growing demand

Canada reveals eligibility requirements for Nigerians and others to become citizens

Central Bank of Nigeria lays off 50 employees

Dangote reveals the price slash of diesel produced in his refinery

FG and NIS consider methods to clear N10 billion passport debt

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Air Peace shares news regarding growing demand

Nigerian Airlines, Air Peace, has been the highlight of the past weeks since it announced its cheap ticket sales for trips from Lagos to London.

The singular act by the airline has caused other foreign airlines to reduce their price since they recorded a heavy loss of protective numbers signing up for flight tickets on Air Peace.

Due to the nonstop demand, Air Peace earlier revealed that it had no more seats available; however, the Nigerian airline has now shared some news with Nigerians, stating that due to the high demand and interest, more seats have been made available for interested passengers.

Canada reveals eligibility requirements for Nigerians and others to become citizens

Canada has revealed its citizenship rules, releasing a list of requirements which any Nigerian interested in becoming a citizen has to fulfil before being granted the title.

To become a citizen of the North American country, Nigerians and other foreigners are to be a permanent resident in Canada, file all taxes, reside in Canada for at least three years, have a good understanding of the country and its history, and be fluent in French or English.

Central Bank of Nigeria lays off 50 employees

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has laid off fifty more staff members, increasing the number of employees left jobless due to its reorganisation.

Under the rulership of Yemi Cardoso, significant rearrangements have occurred in the apex bank as staff members in 29 departments within the bank have been hit with sack letters.

There have been 117 employees reportedly laid off from their job positions in the Central Bank of Nigeria within the last 20 days.

Dangote reveals the price slash of diesel produced in his refinery

The wealthiest man in Nigeria and Africa, Aliko Dangote, sat down with some reporters at President Bola Tinubu, sharing an insight into how far his refinery has gone since it began producing crude oil for public consumption.

According to Dangote, a price slash was in place, which differs from the market price. He stated that Dangote Refinery had been selling diesel at N1,200 per litre rather than the N1,650 or N1,700 prices sold elsewhere.

He praised the improvement of the naira-to-dollar exchange rate and said that a positive impact was already being noticed as prices of other goods were also lessening.

FG and NIS consider methods to clear N10 billion passport debt

The federal government and National Immigration Service (NIS) are discussing how to offset the N10 billion debt owed to passport booklet printing vendors and other service providers.

According to the NIS, there is a shortage of 32-page and 64-page passports due to financial restraints and bureaucratic issues.