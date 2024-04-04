Airlines Announce a Reduction in Airfare for Nigeria to UK Trips | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu signs Student Loan bill into law

FG increases electricity tariff from ₦66/kWh to ₦225/kWh for ‘Band A’ customers

CBN announces new exchange rate for Customs

Airlines announce a reduction in airfare for Nigeria to UK trips

Binance reveals that the alleged Binance executive is not among its management team

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu signs Student Loan bill into law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the amended Student Loans into law, allowing the opportunity for every Nigerian student to have access to education.

Upon campaigning during the 2023 election, president Tinubu announced that he had youth welfare in mind. By that, he would introduce Student Loans to the law so that every underprivileged student could access these loans and complete their education.

“This is to ensure that no one, no matter how poor their background is, is excluded from quality education and opportunity to build their future,” said the President at the State House, Abuja.

FG increases electricity tariff from ₦66/kWh to ₦225 for ‘Band A’ customers

The federal government has increased its electricity tariff for customers under ‘Band A’. These people receive 20 hours of standard electricity in the country daily and represent 15% of the 12 million electricity customers in Nigeria.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Vice Chairman, Musliu Oseni, he stated that ‘Band A’ customers would see an increase in fees as they will be required to pay ₦225 rather than the previous ₦66.

He affirmed that the increase was due to the increment of gas fees and to secure NERC’s ability to deliver the supply of electricity constantly.

CBN announces new exchange rate for Customs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced its review of the foreign exchange rate for customs duty following the dollar crash against the naira.

According to the report shared by Customs, the CBN adjusted the FX rate from N1,250 to N1,330 as the dollar rate is currently being traded at 1,278/$ in the official market.

Airlines announce a reduction in airfare for Nigeria to UK trips

Foreign airlines have decidedly chosen to reduce the price of flight tickets for passengers going from Nigeria to the United Kingdom (UK).

This attribute can be connected to two factors, one of them being the Central Bank of Nigeria paying off its backlog debt and the other factor being the new competition which Air Peace now poses with its price slash for passengers flying to and fro Nigeria and the UK.

Presently, the cheapest flight fee from Lagos to London is offered by Ethiopian Airlines and is priced at ₦838,000 for a one-way trip.

Binance reveals that the alleged Binance executive is not among its management team

Cryptocurrency trading platform Binance has come out to clarify that the alleged executive, Tigran Gambaryan, being held by the Nigerian forces, is not one of its management team but a law enforcement officer who has no power over the decisions carried out in the company.

Finance released a statement affirming that Mr Tigran Gambaryan is a US citizen and should not be held accountable for the decisions being made within the company.

Nadeem Anjarwalla and Tigran Gambaryan had both been detained by Nigerian forces, but the former was able to escape the country, leaving his colleague, Gambaryan, in Nigeria’s custody.