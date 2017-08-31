[The Alausa Blog] Fatai Owoseni or Edgar Imohimi: Who exactly is the Police Commissioner in Lagos?

On Tuesday, news sites across the state reported the appointment of a new Commissioner of Police as directed by the Inspector General, Ibrahim Idris. We were introduced to Edgar Imohimi, who previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of operations in the state.

It was also reported that Fatai Owoseni who “previously” led the state command had been promoted to the position of Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration at the Headquarters in Abuja.

But on Wednesday, Fatai Owoseni attended a conference at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba where he spoke on security challenges in health institutions; and he spoke in his capacity as Police Commissioner. When approached on the matter, Owoseni claimed he was not aware of any new appointment. He said, “When we get the information, we will let you know,”.

The other party involved is yet to make any public comment confirming the position but it behoves the state command to put out a statement clarifying the situation with immediate effect.

It was only days ago that the Nigerian Police Force made an attempt to redeem its image by calling on Nigerians to refrain from criticising the Force. They urged us to see beyond their “peculiar fogginess” but confusing situations like this Lagos CP one make it difficult for all of us. All we still see is fog!