All You Need To Know About the Apple Vision Pro Which Starts at $3,499 (Approx. N2.6m)

Apple has made a major announcement in the realm of augmented reality with the introduction of their new device, Apple Vision Pro. This highly anticipated headset aims to seamlessly blend the real world with the digital realm, revolutionizing the way users interact with technology.

During the unveiling, CEO Tim Cook described it as “the first Apple product you look through, and not at.” Resembling a pair of ski goggles, the headset features a separate battery pack and can be controlled through eye movements, hand gestures, and voice commands. Priced at $3,499 (Approximately N2.6m), it is set to launch early next year, initially targeting the US market before expanding to other countries.

Features and Control Options

While primarily positioned as an augmented reality device, Apple Vision Pro has the ability to switch between augmented and full virtual reality using a convenient dial.

The device offers a controller-free experience, allowing users to navigate through rows of app icons in an operating system known as visionOS simply by looking at them. Selections can be made through taps and scrolling can be accomplished with flick gestures.

Apple assures users that “hundreds of thousands of familiar iPhone and iPad apps” will seamlessly work with the headset.

Additionally, the device supports Bluetooth accessories such as the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, and it enables users to connect their Mac for an immersive experience. Even if your hands are resting low on your body, the downward-facing cameras can accurately capture their movements.

Design and Specifications

The Apple Vision Pro boasts a sleek design with a glass front and an aluminum frame. It incorporates five sensors, 12 cameras, and a 4K display for each eye. The device also includes a cooling system with a built-in fan.

The headset mask, referred to as the “Light Seal,” and the modular strap, called the “Head Band,” are cloth-lined and designed to flexibly fit various face shapes and head sizes. The ribbed Head Band securely wraps around the back of the head, and users have the option to swap between different sizes and styles of bands. For individuals who wear glasses, Zeiss has developed custom optical inserts that magnetically attach to the lenses.

The external battery provides up to two hours of usage and can be connected via a supple woven cable, making it convenient to slip into a pocket. Alternatively, it can be plugged into an external power source for all-day use.

Apple also promises an unprecedented level of sharpness and the ability to deliver 4K video through the display.

Performance and Immersive Features

The Apple Vision Pro is powered by an M2 chip, accompanied by a new chip known as the R1.

Apple ensures that users will not feel isolated from their surroundings. The headset incorporates a feature called EyeSight, which displays the user’s eyes to those around them. In full virtual reality mode, a glowing screen obscures the eyes to indicate unavailability.

Additionally, the device creates a digital persona by scanning the user’s face, resulting in a hyperrealistic avatar. The headset utilizes passthrough video, allowing users to see the real world in full color, while also enabling the projection of 3D objects into real space. This means users can bring objects from a message thread into their physical environment.

During remote conversations, spatial audio enhances the experience by placing FaceTime participants as “video tiles” around the room. Moreover, users can capture and relive 180-degree video using a 3D camera while immersed in the headset. Apple is also highlighting the availability of TV and Arcade content on the headset, including premium offerings from Disney.

Development and Market Competition

The development of the Apple Vision Pro has been a lengthy process, undergoing numerous iterations and experiencing years of delays. This device holds significant importance as CEO Tim Cook’s signature addition to Apple’s product lineup.

Although entering a market that has yet to reach its full potential, the headset has garnered praise from industry insiders. It is expected to face competition primarily from Meta, whose Quest 2 headset has achieved relative success in the gaming-focused market, while the Quest Pro received a more mixed reception as a general-purpose device.