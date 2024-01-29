ALX Set to Redefine Tech Learning with Impactful Sessions

Navigating a tech career can be challenging, but one leading tech educator, ALX Africa, begins the year with an impactful and insightful series of tech-focused sessions aimed at providing participants with valuable insights and strategies to accelerate their professional and personal growth. This programme is tagged ALX 2024 Tech Chat.

The ALX 2024 Tech Chat is a week-long series of online and physical discussions and engagements geared to equip learners and fellows (graduates) within the ALX community with important skills and insights that will aid them in achieving their goals for the year 2024.

The series began with an interactive online session on how to succeed in Cloud Computing, with an industry expert speaking to learners about the day-to-day running of a cloud engineer. Financial expert and Senior Associate Advisory, Money Africa, Temilola Adeyemi, held an intuitive session on financial literacy. Sand Technologies Data Analyst, Ugochukwu Nnadi, spoke to learners on the intricacies and hacks to attaining a successful career in Data. Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Founder, Herconomy, held an enlightening session about the power of vision boarding and the series ended with career expert, Adebola Ajayi, taking participants through how to stand out in the job market. 

ALX Country Marketing Manager, Seun BD, expressed her excitement about the Tech Chat seminar series, stating, “At ALX, we aim to empower individuals to thrive in the digital age. This ALX 2024 Tech Chat series is a testament to our commitment to providing valuable insights and practical knowledge that can propel participants towards success in their tech careers.”

Seun BD further stated that the engagement only marks the beginning of more impactful experiences to come in 2024. “This year promises to be very impactful for us at ALX. We have such an amazing array of experiences planned for our community of learners and graduates. If there was any better time for you to kickstart your tech journey with us, it would be this year, 2024.”

ALX has already begun receiving applications for its Artificial Intelligence Career Essentials (AiCE) which contains professional toolkits, such as soft skills and leadership skills for learners seeking work, as well as a range of tech programmes such as Data Analytics, Cloud Computing and so on, for individuals seeking to upskill. More information about ALX programmes, offerings and how to apply can be found in this link: bit.ly/alx-tech-chat.

With a wide variety of tech programmes and offerings, ALX is committed to empowering the youth with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive and excel in the tech industry.

Country Marketing Manager, ALX, Seun BD and Senior Associate Advisory, Money Africa, Temilola Adeyemi at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos recently.
Data Analyst, Sand Technologies, Ugochukwu Nnadi and Country Marketing Manager, ALX, Seun BD at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos recently.
Founder, Herconomy, Ife Durosinmi Etti handling a session at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently.
A cross section of ALX Learners community at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently.
A cross section of ALX Learners community at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently.
A cross section of ALX Learners community at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently.
A cross section of ALX Learners community at the ALX 2024 Tech Chat held in Lagos, recently.
ALX Learners with their vision boards.
ALX Learners with their vision boards.
ALX Learners with their vision boards.
Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 19, 2024

Beeta Arts Festival Continues to Promote African Arts and Culture as its 3rd Edition ends in Grand Style

The third edition of the Beeta Arts Festival; an all-inclusive festival for African Arts and Culture ended on a high note. The five-day celebration of creativity ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 18, 2024

Build-A-Thon: FG’s Education Initiative Promises 4 Days of Immersive Learning in Owerri, Maiduguri and Abeokuta

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy is launching its Build-A-Thon programme for secondary school students. The 4-day programme which is scheduled ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 17, 2024

TECNO Unleashes Unseen Wonders as Exclusive Images from Africa Cup of Nations is Released!

The Africa Cup of Nations has kicked off spectacularly! The first three days have been filled with exciting football matches ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 4, 2024

Infinix Collaborates with Free Fire to Unveil Limited Edition HOT 40 SERIES

The partnership unfolds a new chapter, featuring four iconic Free Fire character and pet combinations, including the popular Kelly and Mr. Waggor ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 27, 2023

Emzor Hosts Asisat Oshoala to Grand Homecoming, Supports Football Tournament for Girls

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Nigeria’s leading private indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturing group, has honoured Nigerian female international soccer star and record ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 22, 2023

Fanfare And Celebrations, As MTF West Africa Class of 2023 Graduates

Caption: Prize winners in company of CEO, West Africa, MultiChoice, Mr. John Ugbe (right) during the graduation ceremony For the 20 talents that enrolled in the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail