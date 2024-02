In celebration of the Grammy nomination of Asake, Fireboy DML, and Olamide, American record label Empire threw a Grammy pre-party.

The pre-party was held in the heart of the USA, Los Angeles; the Grammy pre-party also recorded attendance of Tina Davis, The Compozers, Sarz, Wale, Wurld, Pheelz, Musa Keyz, Boity Thulo, DJ Consequence, and Poco Lee.