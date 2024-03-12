AMVCA’s 10th edition is Scheduled to Hold in May 2024 |  Take a look at this year’s schedule

AMVCA

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), one of the most viewed and anticipated award shows in the Nigerian entertainment industry, is scheduled to happen on the 10th and 11th of May 2024, unpacking and recognising a year’s worth of entertainment, style, artistry, talent, and growth in the Nollywood industry.

The nominees for the prestigious AMVCA will be announced at 8pm, West African Time (W.A.T.) on Sunday, March 24, with the returning host being IK Osakidua. The 10th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) has 25 categories, of which only nine are open for public voting, while the panel of judges votes on the 16 other categories.

According to the AMVCA, for any film to be found eligible for nomination at the AMVCA, it has to be in production between December 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023.

The AMVCA is an event that promises an outstanding and luxurious experience for all in attendance and on social media, as celebrities have been known to shut down the event with jaw-dropping styles that attract the attention of fashion industries worldwide.

