Anthills Studios Releases ‘Casa De Novia’ Trailer Starring Nosa Rex Okunzuwa, Efe Irele, Anee Icha, and More

Casa De Novia movie poster

Anthills Studios, in partnership with streaming platform Prime Videos, is about to release one of the most hilarious films yet in 2024.

“Casa De Novia,” starring Nosa Rex Okunruzwa, Anee Icha, Efe Irele, Tope Tedela, Taye Arimoro, and more, is set to be released on March 29, 2024, on Amazon Prime Videos.

The film centres around a journalist forced to change houses to secure her job better. She finds a home that fits her standards too much and does not think twice before taking the home.

They say, “All that matters is not gold,” but Anee Icha throws caution to the wind as she finds herself in a situation beyond this realm.

Casa De Novia is a paranormal comedy highlighting a world beyond life. She struggles to maintain her sanity, career, and home when she begins to receive unwelcome guests in her home.

Directed by Uyoyou Adia, Casa De Novia will premiere this weekend on Prime Videos. Here is the official trailer of Casa De Novia.

Tags: , , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 26, 2024

Obi Emelonye Retells A True-Life Tale With “Out Of Breath” Starring Jidekene Achufusi, Kanayo O Kanayo, Queen Nwokoye and Chidi Mokeme

Based on actual events, Obi Emelonye has brought to life this epic Igbo story to be told through the eyes ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 22, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 21, 2024

Watch “Kill Boro” Trailer, Starring Ini-Dima Okojie, Hilda Dokubo, Brutus Richard and more

“Kill Boro” explores the complexities around family, the dangers and consequences of wrong decisions, a chance at redemption, and survival ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 19, 2024

Mo Abudu Enlists Idris Elba’s Directional Skills For Her New Short Film, “Dust to Dreams”

A joint production between Mo Abudu and Idris Elba was the partnership we did not know we needed as media ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 18, 2024

Krystal Films Releases Behind-The-Scenes of Box Office Blockbuster “Break of Dawn”

Krystal Films Production, in conjunction with Pexce Films and Element 47 Pictures, recently dropped the behind-the-scenes of its latest box ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 16, 2024

IWD: 5 Fast-Rising Female Actresses Who Found Their Rhythm through Showmax Originals

Television screens and cinemas have had their fair share of impact, but streaming platforms have become a breeding ground for ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail