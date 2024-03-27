Anthills Studios Releases ‘Casa De Novia’ Trailer Starring Nosa Rex Okunzuwa, Efe Irele, Anee Icha, and More

Anthills Studios, in partnership with streaming platform Prime Videos, is about to release one of the most hilarious films yet in 2024.

“Casa De Novia,” starring Nosa Rex Okunruzwa, Anee Icha, Efe Irele, Tope Tedela, Taye Arimoro, and more, is set to be released on March 29, 2024, on Amazon Prime Videos.

The film centres around a journalist forced to change houses to secure her job better. She finds a home that fits her standards too much and does not think twice before taking the home.

They say, “All that matters is not gold,” but Anee Icha throws caution to the wind as she finds herself in a situation beyond this realm.

Casa De Novia is a paranormal comedy highlighting a world beyond life. She struggles to maintain her sanity, career, and home when she begins to receive unwelcome guests in her home.

Directed by Uyoyou Adia, Casa De Novia will premiere this weekend on Prime Videos. Here is the official trailer of Casa De Novia.