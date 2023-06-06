APC Should Be Grateful for Second Chance to Redeem Themselves – Wike

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has expressed his belief that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government should view their second chance as an opportunity to rectify their past mistakes and serve the Nigerian people better.

During a live media chat in Port Harcourt, Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), discussed the zoning policies of the current administration and criticized his own party for not adhering to its zoning principle, which he believes contributed to their loss in the February 25 presidential election.

Wike stated that the APC should be grateful for the opportunity given to them by God to repent for the alleged sins they committed against Nigerians.

He commended the emergence of President Bola Tinubu in line with the zoning formula and dismissed claims that there was a “Muslim agenda” in Tinubu’s choice of vice-president, dismissing such allegations as baseless accusations made by lazy politicians.

Despite criticism of the same-faith ticket of Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared them the winners of the election.

Wike cautioned critics within the APC to support the President and avoid creating unnecessary crises, emphasizing that it is the Nigerian people who will ultimately bear the brunt of any instability.

Wike urged unity and a sense of belonging among all Nigerians, emphasizing that a smooth administration is beneficial to the entire nation. He stressed the importance of supporting President Tinubu’s government to ensure the well-being of Nigerians and prevent any hindrances to progress.