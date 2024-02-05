ASUU Begins Nationwide Consultation Over FG’s Non-implementation of Agreements | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG reveals it has stopped posting NYSC Corps Members to unsafe states

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG reveals it has stopped posting NYSC Corps Members to unsafe states

The federal government recently notified the public that it has stopped posting NYSC corps members in Nigerian states that have been deemed unsafe due to the high level of insecurity and risk of travelling to these destinations.

Since the increase in insecurity in Nigeria, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to states primarily within the northern parts of the country are often kidnapped, killed or robbed on their way to their orientation camp, and this has raised public panic as parents and graduates fear going for the one-year compulsory national service.

“As an immediate intervention of the government and the NYSC as an agency, we have stopped posting corps members to the very unsafe states,” Minister of Youth Jamila Ibrahim said.

Nigeria witnesses first power grid outage of 2024

The national power grid collapsed for the first time in 2024 as the nation was engulfed in a blackout. The grid was said to have collapsed around 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 4.

The power outage caused the meltdown of 20 power plants, excluding Ibom Power with 31 MegaWatts (MW).

ASUU begins nationwide consultation over FG’s non-implementation of agreements

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has begun consultation with its members as they discuss the federal government’s ignorance concerning the agreements, which both have shaken upon since the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu.

The National President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, shared this information at the Gidan Kwano Main Campus of the Federal University of Technology Minna, Niger State.

The ASUU president expressed his concerns about the non-implementation of the federal government’s promises to ASUU, saying that the government had not made a single payment to ASUU members, oblivious to the suffering of these families.

Minister of Information teases FG’s intentions to stabilise the naira amidst inflation

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, sparked some hope in Nigerians when he unveiled the intentions of the FG in stabilising the naira against the dollar in the foreign exchange market.

According to the minister, the federal government was working towards a reform that would boost economic growth, stabilise FX, control inflation and lessen the cost of living.

In recent weeks, the naira had depreciated dramatically against the dollar in the foreign exchange market, falling as low as ₦1,400 in the official market and over ₦1,500 in the black market.

Kebbi International Airport receives approval to resume operations in Nigeria

The international airport in Kebbi State has officially been approved for resumption of flight operations from February 7, 2024.

The international airport was initially shut down after its agreement with the previous state’s administration and AZMAN Airlines expired.

“The Commissioner, Ministry of Works and Transport, Abdullahi Umar Faruk, wishes to inform the general public that all is now set for the recommencement of flight operation from Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport Birnin Kebbi to Abuja from Wednesday, February 7, 2024,” Kebbi State government shared.