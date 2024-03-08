Bandits Kidnap 280 Pupils in Kaduna Schools | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Six Northern States request their minimum wage be increased to ₦60,000

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Six Northern States request their minimum wage be increased to ₦60,000

Six Northern states in Nigeria have separated themselves from the Southwest as they now demand that the government increase the minimum wage from ₦33,000 to ₦60,000 rather than the ₦794,000, which the workers in the Southwest are requesting.

The Organised Labour in Taraba and Gombe state declined their desires from the requests of the Southwest by asking for ₦60,000; Adamawa and Bauchi states have asked that the federal government increase the minimum wage by 50% from the current amount.

Whereas Yobe and Borno have stood on the fence, saying that they would accept whatever new minimum wage that the government effects.

Tinubu suspends CEO Ahmad Salihijo over ₦1.2 billion fraud

The President of Nigeria has indefinitely suspended the CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, along with three other directors in the agency due to their involvement in the ₦1.2 billion fraudulent activities.

According to the statement released, the president authorised a thorough investigation of these four officials’ activities concerning the fraudulent abuse of funds within the last two years.

Dangote, Nestle, BUK and others lose ₦988 billion due to the Naira devaluation

Dangote and other big companies in Nigeria recorded a loss of ₦988 billion in 2023 due to the consistent damage of the naira against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market.

According to the results from a financial data analysis, ten companies reported a loss of ₦988 billion due to the naira devaluation.

These companies are Nestle, Pz Cussons Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria, Lafarge Africa, BUA Cement, Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Cadbury Nigeria, International Breweries, and Nigerian Breweries.

Air Peace gives reason for flight delay

After recently announcing its direct flight from Lagos to London and slashing the price by a sizable amount compared to its competitors, Air Peace has explained its reasons for flight delay.

The Nigerian airline stated that it suffered a bird strike on one of its operating networks, which caused flight disruption.

A bird strike is a collision between a plane and a bird, and this was said to have happened to one of the flights in Uyo.

Bandits kidnap 280 pupils in Kaduna schools

Nigeria remains an unsafe country as over 280 students and teachers have been recorded missing and kidnapped by bandits in Government Secondary schools and LEA primary schools in Kaduna State.

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Amnesty International, the Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, and the House of Representatives have pleaded with the Nigerian government to rescue these abducted pupils.

According to reports, the bandits invaded the schools on March 7, shooting at people found on their way before kidnapping the victims.