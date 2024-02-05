Bank of Ghana Approves RightCard (LemFi) to Operate Remittances to Ghana

RightCard Payment Services Limited (LemFi) is proud to announce that it has obtained approval from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to resume its remittance services to Ghana with some of its approved partners. This is consistent with RightCard’s (LemFi) commitment to providing secure and efficient services while complying with the set regulatory framework by the Bank of Ghana.

Today, RightCard (LemFi) has formally announced the resumption of its services to Ghana, following a temporary suspension of its money transfer services to Ghana in November 2023.

RightCard Payment Services Limited (LemFi) can now deliver its services in Ghana through payment companies approved by the Bank of Ghana.

RightCard (LemFi) delivers innovative services and products in various markets, through the LemFi app. LemFi is already licenced as an Electronic Money Institution with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

“We are grateful to stakeholders at the Bank of Ghana as well as our partners for their role in ensuring service restoration”, says Precious Ama Kwartemaa Oduro, LemFi’s Country Manager. “We resume our operations with a better understanding, and we are now better positioned to address the evolving needs of the Ghanaian market.”

LemFi’s return to Ghana is marked by a renewed focus on improved customer satisfaction, strengthened partnerships with key stakeholders, and a commitment to fostering financial inclusion. Customers, existing and prospective, can now take advantage of LemFi’s competitive exchange rate offering, zero transaction fees and instant transfer delivery by downloading the app from the iOS or Google Play Store.

If you require additional information and updates, please visit our website at www.lemfi.com or write to us at “[email protected]

