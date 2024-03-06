Bank of Ghana Bans GTB and First Bank’s FX Trading Licenses | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Bank of Ghana bans GTB and First Bank’s FX trading licenses

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Bank of Ghana bans GTB and First Bank’s FX trading licenses

The Bank of Ghana announced its FX trading license restriction placed on two Nigerian banks—Guarantee Trust Bank and First Bank.

The Bank of Ghana claimed its reason for the suspension of these two Nigerian-owned banks was due to fraudulent documentation in their foreign exchange operations.

The suspension, set to begin on March 18, will last one month in line with section 11 (2) of the Foreign Exchange Act 2006 (Act 723).

Binance halts all operations in Nigeria

One of the most popular cryptocurrency exchange platforms in Web3, Binance, has finally left the Nigerian space after weeks of altercation with the Nigerian government.

The suspension of services in Nigeria is due to the country’s crackdown on crypto assets. Binance announced that effective from March 8, all remaining Naira balances in its custody left by its Nigerian users would be converted into a stablecoin (USDT) at the rate of ₦1,515.

Presidency reaffirms UAE’s reluctance to lift visa ban on Nigeria

Recently, there have been rumours about the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lifting its ban on granting visas to Nigerians; however, the Nigerian presidency released a statement to clarify where the UAE stands.

According to the statement by the Presidency, the UAE is yet to begin granting visas for Nigerians interested in visiting its country since it placed the ban in October 2022.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, passed this information on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Here’s why Meta’s Facebook and Instagram yesterday

After the crash of Instagram and Facebook yesterday, March 5, causing the apps to not function for millions across the world, Meta, the parent company, explained the reason why such an unexpected incident happened.

According to Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Meta, he apologised for the downtime of the social media platforms, saying, “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.” He further explained that the reason behind the crash was a “technical issue”.

Andy Stone was criticised for communicating the message on X (formerly Twitter) as it was an enemy company.

The crash of the Meta apps caused a lot of damage as businesses claimed to have been affected by the glitch, which lasted for over an hour on the apps.

Tinubu speaks on establishing a National Police Veterans’ Day

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, revealed that he was in awe of all that the Police Force had done for the country; therefore, the veterans should get the recognition that they deserve.

The President promised to review the severance of retired police officers and issued an Executive Order, setting aside a day between March 5 and April 1 to be chosen as the ‘National Police Veterans Day’ in Nigeria.

The President, represented by the Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, pledged honour of the president at the newly launched Police Veterans’ Foundation at the Headquarters of the Police Service Commission in Abuja.