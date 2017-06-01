BBNaija winner, Efe, appointed Youth ambassador (PHOTOS)

The winner of the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija, Efe Ejeba, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, and was announced as Nigeria’s Youth Ambassador.

Making the announcement on Facebook, Dalung wrote, ‘Based on logistics’ I received Efe Ejeba, the Big Brother Naija Winner in the Ministry of Youth & Sports today. Efe being an influential young person full of passion and determination, we discussed among many areas of collaboration to engage young talents across the country.

God bless #NigerianYouths.”