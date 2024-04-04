BBNaija’s BamBam Stars in New Web Comedy Series, ‘Manless’

Bambam

Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Bamike Adenibuyan (Bambam), debuts in a new comedy web series titled ‘Manless’.

Manless sees the actress and reality TV star desperately searching for a lover in Lagos State through the eyes of her character, Fejiro.

After enduring celibacy with her religious boyfriend, Fejiro discovers that her man, Femi, has gotten a chorister pregnant. Betrayed and disappointed,  She sets out to find true love, unlike what she’s ever known.

Unknown to the romantic, not all the men in Lagos are ripe for love and relationships as she meets various men in the big city.

Directed by Godwin Isakunle, ‘Manless’ stars Bamike Adenibuyan, Bryan Okoye, and many more.

Here is the trailer for ‘Manless.’

