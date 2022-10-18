BBNaija’s Emmanuel Umoh survives fatal car accident

Big Brother Naija star Emmanuel Umoh was in a terrible car accident.

Emmanuel posted a picture of his badly damaged car and thanked God that he was still alive. He posted this on his social media page.

Emmanuel said that it had been a while since he had cried, but that his recent close call with death has made him emotional.

He also said it wasn’t the first time he’d been in an accident; he’d crashed his first car in 2019, just a few days after his birthday.

This happened less than a week after his friend Patrick Fakoya, who was better known as Rico Swavey, died in a similar accident.