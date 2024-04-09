Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) Surpasses ₦100 Million in Box Office

Beast of two worlds

The Beast of Two Worlds has climbed the Box Office charts in Nigerian cinemas, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in 2024.

The Beast of Two Worlds, produced by Eniola Ajao, has now surpassed the ₦100 million benchmark in the Nigerian box office, recording a whopping ₦145 million within a week since its release in cinemas.

The epic Nollywood film was released in 62 cinemas in the country and has since then amassed a lot of growth in the Box Office, making it possibly the first film to hit the ₦200 million mark this year.

The Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju), starring Odunlade Adekola, Eniola Ajao, Fathia Balogun, Bimbo Akintola, Ibrahim Chatta, Mercy Aigbe, Sola Sobowale and more, sees a king intertwined with diabolical women in this life, each pulling a string concerning his fate.

Upon discovery that he is incapable of producing an heir to the throne, he brings home a unique woman who stirs the kingdom into further duress.

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 9, 2024

Wole Soyinka’s Autobiography ‘The Man Died’ Set To Hit The Screens In July

Nollywood actor Wale Ojo takes on the role of the iconic writer and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, in the adaptation ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 8, 2024

Our Favorite Looks From ‘Ajosepo’ Owambe-Themed Premiere

Kayode Kasum had the Nollywood stars present at the premiere of his soon-to-be-released film, ‘Ajosepo’. Nigerian traditional stylings and outfits ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 8, 2024

MAGIC MEDIA STUDIOS and NNE STUDIOS have wrapped up their first slate of the year with ‘We Are Good People’

Following a sold-out screening event in November 2023, MAGIC MEDIA STUDIOS and Nne Studios have just finished shooting their first ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 6, 2024

Emeka Nwagbarocha, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Genoveva Umeh and More to Star in Adenike Esho’s “Summer Rain”

Adenike Olori Esho, the producer of ‘Reach,’ ‘Looking for Baami,’ and ‘Oosha Aje,’ has stepped up her game as she ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 5, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 4, 2024

BBNaija’s BamBam Stars in New Web Comedy Series, ‘Manless’

Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Bamike Adenibuyan (Bambam), debuts in a new comedy web series titled ‘Manless’. Manless sees the actress ...

