Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) Surpasses ₦100 Million in Box Office

The Beast of Two Worlds has climbed the Box Office charts in Nigerian cinemas, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in 2024.

The Beast of Two Worlds, produced by Eniola Ajao, has now surpassed the ₦100 million benchmark in the Nigerian box office, recording a whopping ₦145 million within a week since its release in cinemas.

The epic Nollywood film was released in 62 cinemas in the country and has since then amassed a lot of growth in the Box Office, making it possibly the first film to hit the ₦200 million mark this year.

The Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju), starring Odunlade Adekola, Eniola Ajao, Fathia Balogun, Bimbo Akintola, Ibrahim Chatta, Mercy Aigbe, Sola Sobowale and more, sees a king intertwined with diabolical women in this life, each pulling a string concerning his fate.

Upon discovery that he is incapable of producing an heir to the throne, he brings home a unique woman who stirs the kingdom into further duress.