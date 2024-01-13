Best Looks From the Milan Fashion Week Men’s Fall/Winter 2024

Milan Fashion Week

With the start of the new year begins a new cycle of global fashion weeks, a weekly event that occurs in an economically buoyant and thriving city in the participating countries.

This 2024 fashion week calendar begins with the Milan Fashion Week, taking place in Italy. It started on January 12 and will continue until January 16th.

The Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show kicked off at the Florence men’s trade show Pitti Immagine Uomo, showcasing the artistry and details put into the designs of the famous fashion designers Gucci and S.S Daley.

Here are some of our favourite looks from Milan Fashion Week day one.

GUCCI

S.S Daley

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ada December 4, 2023

New York Fashion Week 2023: A Confluence of Fashion, Technology, and Sustainability

As New York Fashion Week Spring 2024 unfolded, it marked not only a celebration of style but also a dynamic ...

Abraham Isaac October 21, 2023

Top Ten Most Stylish Nigerian Athletes | Photos

In the vibrant world of sports and style, Nigeria has become a hotbed of stylish athletes who effortlessly blend athleticism ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 20, 2023

Nostalgic Looks from The 2022 Lagos Fashion Week

The 2023 Lagos Fashion Week (LFW) is underway from October 25 to October 29. The five-day fashion event will welcome ...

YNaija October 2, 2023

BBNaija All Stars: Our Top Five Favorite Outfits Of Ebuka During The BBN All-Stars Sunday Eviction Shows (Photos)

Although the results of the eviction shows are never certain, the only certain thing is Ebuka bringing the drip and ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 2, 2023

Watch: Seun Kuti Dazzles the Runway at the Paris Fashion Week

The “Big bird” Seun Kuti made a dazzling appearance on the runway of the Paris Fashion week at Casablanca’s “Day ...

YNaija September 22, 2023

Nigerian Fashion Brand, Vivendii Teams Up with Audio Brand JBL and, Virgil Van Dijk For New Collection

The Nigerian luxury streetwear brand, Vivendii, have announced what could be one of the biggest fashion collaborations in recent times. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail