Best Looks From the Milan Fashion Week Men’s Fall/Winter 2024

With the start of the new year begins a new cycle of global fashion weeks, a weekly event that occurs in an economically buoyant and thriving city in the participating countries.

This 2024 fashion week calendar begins with the Milan Fashion Week, taking place in Italy. It started on January 12 and will continue until January 16th.

The Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show kicked off at the Florence men’s trade show Pitti Immagine Uomo, showcasing the artistry and details put into the designs of the famous fashion designers Gucci and S.S Daley.

Here are some of our favourite looks from Milan Fashion Week day one.

GUCCI

S.S Daley