Biodun Stephen Is Already The Owner of 2024—With 3 Movies On Amazon This Year

Filmmaker Biodun Stephen is on a roll in 2024 as the film director and writer is already ticking some taxes off her list this year.

Just three months into the year 2024, Biodun Stephen has released three excellent films on one of the biggest streaming platforms, Amazon Prime Video.

With Rush Hour, Small Talk, and Different Strokes all on Amazon Prime, it is safe to say that Biodun Stephen is ruling the streaming platform in 2024 by putting out her best works for easy availability to Nigerians and overseas.

The well-known filmmaker has made her mark on streaming platforms with her movies debuting on Amazon Prime Video and receiving outstanding remarks about her directorial skills.

According to the director, she dreams and desires to tell impactful and wholesome stories, as seen in her latest movies.