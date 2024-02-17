Bisola Aiyeola and Why She Turns Down Certain Movie Roles

Bisola Aiyeola

Nigerian actress and ex-Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Bisola Aiyeola, revealed in an interview that she had declined specific movie roles.

The Breaded Life actress stated that she only wants to star in movies that will make her young daughter proud of her.

At the launch of the new Showmax, Bisola claimed that she desired to leave only a positive image of herself for her daughter to idolise and emulate, hence why she would continue to reject movie roles that would negate her appearance to her daughter.

She stated that her journey in the movie industry has been an interesting one, as she started with a lot of patience.

“I have a growing child, and sometimes,  some of the roles you take can affect her positively and negatively, especially because she’s in her own space,” she said.

