Bollywood and Nollywood Come Together To Produce New Series ‘Postcards’, Out May 3 On Netflix

Nollywood and Bollywood, two of the world’s largest film industries, have come together to release a new series on love, heartbreak, life and grief titled ‘Postcards’.

Directed by Hamisha Daryani, the producer of ‘Namaste Wahala’, ‘Postcards’ will feature several Nollywood and Bollywood actors with the confirmed cast including Tobi Bakre, Mayowa Bakare, Fenil Khakhar, Rajniesh Duggall, Stephen Dass, Mohit Srivastava, Sola Sobowale, Ibrahim Suleiman, Rahama Sadau, Mofe Damijo, and Nancy Isime.

The film is set to focus on four individuals as they each experience a life of love, grief, heartbreak, loss, and happiness.

Although the ‘Postcards’ official plot states that a Nigerian single mother leaves her home to India for health purposes, many others notice her presence in the country.

The Nigerian movie industry is effervescent as it continues to expand, embracing different cultures as they welcome it.

Hamisha Daryani, the producer, boasted of the emotions poured into the series, which the audience will experience. The ‘Postcards’ is set to be released on May 3 on the global streaming platform Netflix.