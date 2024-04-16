Bollywood and Nollywood Come Together To Produce New Series ‘Postcards’, Out May 3 On Netflix

Postcards by Hamisha Daryani

Nollywood and Bollywood, two of the world’s largest film industries, have come together to release a new series on love, heartbreak, life and grief titled ‘Postcards’.

Directed by Hamisha Daryani, the producer of ‘Namaste Wahala’, ‘Postcards’ will feature several Nollywood and Bollywood actors with the confirmed cast including Tobi Bakre, Mayowa Bakare, Fenil Khakhar, Rajniesh Duggall, Stephen Dass, Mohit Srivastava, Sola Sobowale, Ibrahim Suleiman, Rahama Sadau, Mofe Damijo, and Nancy Isime.

The film is set to focus on four individuals as they each experience a life of love, grief, heartbreak, loss, and happiness.

Although the ‘Postcards’ official plot states that a Nigerian single mother leaves her home to India for health purposes, many others notice her presence in the country.

The Nigerian movie industry is effervescent as it continues to expand, embracing different cultures as they welcome it.

Hamisha Daryani, the producer, boasted of the emotions poured into the series, which the audience will experience. The ‘Postcards’ is set to be released on May 3 on the global streaming platform Netflix.

Tags: , , , , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 16, 2024

Shaffy Bello, Chidi Mokeme, Kunle Remi and Funke Daramola Conclude Principal Photography of “Rock City”

When in need of a movie rich in action and crime-thriller, there are very few actors who can pull an ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 15, 2024

Watch The Trailer Of The Long-awaited Movie “Aburo” By Yemi Filmboy Premiering In Nigerian Cinemas On May 1

Nollywood filmmaker Yemi Filmboy Morafa is set to release his first cinema-based movie of the year titled “Aburo” on May ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 12, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 11, 2024

While We Wait For Tiwa Savage’s Debut Film ‘Water & Garri’, Here Are Ten Nigerian Singers Who Have Acted In Nollywood Movies

There is no denying that Tiwa Savage is who she says she is in the Nigerian entertainment industry. With records ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 9, 2024

Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) Surpasses ₦100 Million in Box Office

The Beast of Two Worlds has climbed the Box Office charts in Nigerian cinemas, becoming one of the highest-grossing films ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 9, 2024

Wole Soyinka’s Autobiography ‘The Man Died’ Set To Hit The Screens In July

Nollywood actor Wale Ojo takes on the role of the iconic writer and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, in the adaptation ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail