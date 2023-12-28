Breath of Life: Top 10 In 11 Countries, The Success Of The Amazon Film

Breath of Life

Nigerian movies continue to remain atop the global movie industry in 2023 as they gain engagement and views from audiences just discovering the beauty and talent in Nollywood.

Breath of Life by BB Sasore has gotten much attention from the African audience as it climbs to the top 10 in 11 Middle Eastern and African countries.

The Nollywood film was released on December 5 on Amazon Prime; it paints heavily on spiritualism and the human spirit, as it tells of hope and self-discovery.

Since its release, Breath of Life has achieved several milestones, which include charting in Armenia, Benin, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Malawi, Qatar, Rwanda, Uganda, Togo, and Zambia. The film has held the top spot for twelve days since its release, a phenomenon on the streaming service.

Upon hearing the news, the producer and director of Breath of Life, BB Sasore, expressed his feelings, saying, “We set out to create a film that would inspire and uplift, and the response has exceeded our wildest expectations,”

The movie features Adedamola Adedoyin, Chimezie Imo, Genoveva Umeh, and more.

