British Council Increases IELTS Fees for Nigerians within Five Months |5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Lagos State seals off major markets; Katangua and Oke Afa

The Lagos State government has closed two popular markets, Katangua and Oke Afa, due to the violation of environmental sanitation.

On January 21, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) General Manager Babatunde Ajayi announced that he had shut down the markets because of their multiple environmental infractions.

The closure of these markets is in line with the initial actions against filth and violation of environmental sanitation by markets in Lagos, as the government once shut down the Alaba market in October 2023.

Borno State appoints first-ever female LG Chairman

Inclusivity and recognition win in the face of patriarchy as Hajiya Inna Galadima has just been appointed the Local Government Chairman of the Borno State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) party candidate was eventually announced as the winner of the council election in the Local Government Area (LGA).

According to the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) Returning Officer in the LGA, Mohammed Konto, Hajiya Galadima had 110,459 votes, while her rival, a candidate from PDP, had 2,478 votes.

British Council increases IELTS fees for Nigerians within five months

The British Council has yet again raised the price fee for IELTS for Nigerians for the second time within five months.

The British Council in Nigeria has now mandated every Nigerian looking to write IELTS to pay a sum fee of ₦139,000 starting from February 1, 2024.

In September 2023, the fees were increased from ₦80,000 to ₦90,000 and then ₦107,500, now being raised to ₦139,000.

The price of cooking gas rises in some states as citizens lament

The cost of cooking gas has fluctuated within all states in Nigeria; however, some states have to deal with the increment in price more than others.

Nigerian citizens have begun to lament as they are required to pay higher prices to fill their 5kg and 12.5kg gas cylinders.

According to the NBS, the cost of 5kg and 12.5kg rose by 12.31% and 8.70%, respectively.

States in the NorthEast region have been recorded to pay the highest amount for refilling a 5kg gas cylinder.

Nyesom Wike and others invited by the Senate over the recent rise in insecurity in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, is yet to be summoned by the Senate concerning the recent rise in insecurity in Abuja.

Senator Ireti Kingibe disclosed that the Senate is set to call upon the FCT minister along with other security agencies to address the insecurity within his jurisdiction, which is the capital of the country.

The reason for this summon is to discuss, at length, the solution to eradicating insecurity and strengthening the security within the FCT.