Burna Boy and Rema Win Big At iHeartRadio Awards

iHeart Radio Music Awards

Afrobeats continues to shine through the worldwide media, with Nigerian artists like Arya Starr, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema and many more promoting the country’s music in the international entertainment media.

The success of Rema and Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’ broke many records, including a Guinness World Record. The collaboration is recognised as one of the best between American and Nigerian artists.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards held on Monday, April 1, 2024, also recognised the hard work and talent of Burna Boy and Rema, nominating them in several award categories.

Burna Boy was nominated and won the award of the ‘Best African Music Artist’, an award he rightfully deserves after missing out on so many of her awards like the Grammys, BET, Brit and more.

Rema was hailed alongside American sweetheart Selena Gomez for their collaboration ‘Calm Down’. The duo received the award for ‘Best Collaboration of the Year’. 

