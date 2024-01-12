Busting 5 Myths About Raising Children

Parenting is a rollercoaster of joy, terror, and, occasionally, utter bewilderment. Between the tantrums, the endless questions, and the inexplicable obsession with socks as headwear, it’s easy to lose track of everything about everything.

But before you strap your kid to a stroller or send them to the “naughty corner,” hold on. Let’s debunk five of the biggest myths about those whimsical creatures we call children:

Myth #1: They‘re Tiny Emotional Black Holes.

Newsflash: children aren’t just miniature tantrum machines. They have a whole kaleidoscope of emotions bubbling beneath the surface, and expressing them (loudly) is their job. Instead of shushing the tears or dismissing the giggles, see them as windows into their world. Validate their feelings, even the messy ones, and help them develop healthy coping mechanisms.

You’ll be surprised how quickly sunshine follows the storm clouds.

Myth #2: Sleep? What Sleep?

Sure, babies might be Olympic champions of bedtime, but sleep training isn’t a one-size-fits-all. Every child, like every adult, has their own sleep rhythm. Instead of chasing the “perfect”sleep schedule, focus on creating a consistent bedtime routine and a calming sleep environment.

Remember, sometimes snuggles and lullabies are more effective than rigid timetables.

Myth #3: Screens = Smart Kids.

Sure, iPads can be babysitters in disguise, but don’t underestimate the power of unplugged play. Building LEGO block towers, painting masterpieces with mud, and playing jigsaws aren’t just fun – they’re how kids learn about cause and effect, problem-solving, and the world around them.

Be their partner in exploration, not just a remote control provider.

Myth #4: Comparison is the Thief of Joy (and Sanity).

That little voice whispering, “Your kid still isn’t walking at this age?” or “Look at Eni, already reading at age two!” is the parenting troll we all need to silence. Every child develops at their own pace, and comparing them to others is a recipe for stress (yours and theirs).

Celebrate their unique strengths and milestones, big or small, and watch them blossom with confidence.

Myth #5: You’re Doing It Wrong (All the Time).

Let’s face it, there’s no parenting handbook for handling a hurricane of spaghetti or deciphering the secret language of “No, but actually Yes.” The truth is, there’s no one “right” way to raise a child. There will be bumps, spills, and epic meltdowns, but remember, you’re doing your best – and do it. That’s enough.

Trust your instincts, seek support when needed, and most importantly, enjoy the chaotic, beautiful ride.

Takeaway

So, parents, your mini-humans might wear mismatched socks and speak in weird little riddles, but they’re also capable of incredible love, humour, and resilience. Be their guide, their cheerleader, and their biggest fan.

After all, raising humans is the greatest adventure of every wholesome parent, is it not?

– Written by Victoria Owolabi

For The Wholesome Parents Project (TWP), an initiative of MSc Media & Communication Students of Pan-Atlantic University, Nigeria (FT-16)