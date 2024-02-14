CAC Enforces Payment of Taxes by Content Creators | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

CAC Enforces Payment of Taxes by Content Creators

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) announced its plans to begin charging tax fees to Nigerian social media content creators.

The government agency stated that content creators are expected to register their business with the commission in adherence to the Company and Allied Matters Act in 2020.

According to the Registrar General of CAC, Hussaini Magaji, content creators have long since enjoyed the benefits of earning money without paying taxes to the federal government.

The federal government has requested that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) hang its boots before considering embarking on a nationwide strike concerning the non-payment and non-fulfilment of the federal government’s promises.

The Nigerian Labour Congress announced that it would embark on a nationwide strike to combat the mistreatment and indifference of the federal government regarding the Independence Day speech in which President Bola Tinubu promised to pay all workers an additional 35,000 due to the high cost of living.

However, since the announcement of his plans, Nigerian workers have only been paid once. The federal government pleaded with the NLC, requesting that they embrace dialogue at the National Labour Adjudication and Arbitration Forum.

The previous Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, revealed that the incriminated ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, had made questionable moves by forging the signature of President Muhammadu Buhari, to withdraw $6.2 from the CBN.

The ex-SGF testified to this on the trial of Godwin Emefiele on February 13. The former SGF stated that it was not in his jurisdiction to demand funds from the CBN.

Another official of the CBN, Michael Onyeka Ogbu, confessed that the funds were given in cash to a certain Jibril Abubakar, an official from the office of the SGF.

Nigerians released their pent-up anger toward the staff and equipment in the Lagos Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) on February 13 due to their delayed flight with Dana Air.

According to sources, Nigerians with booked flights to Port Harcourt and Owerri on Dana Air had received news of their flights being delayed or cancelled, which led to the angry commotion in the airport.

Upon receiving the news of the flight cancellation, the rage in the flight passengers resulted in the destruction and vandalising of computers and equipment behind the counter. At the same time, some of the staff were beaten up.

An energy company in the UK, Konexa, and North-South Power, an energy firm from Nigeria, recently signed a £14 million infrastructure investment to encourage and strengthen trade between countries.

According to an earlier statement from the UK, Nigeria and the United Kingdom will strengthen their bonds and sign a deal with Nigeria, intending to unlock new investment opportunities in multiple sectors.

The £14 million energy deal will not only provide infrastructure investment but also create job opportunities for Nigerians and boost the Nigerian economy.