Canada Effects Changes To Its Temporary Foreign Workers' Scheme | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Canada
  • Canada effects changes to its temporary foreign workers’ scheme
  • Aiyedatiwa assumes the position of Governor of Ondo State after Akeredolu’s demise
  • The University of Cambridge offers fully-funded scholarships to Nigerians
  • FCCPC is considering formulating a method to compel debtors into refunding loans
  • FG fines British American Tobacco $110 million

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Canada effects changes to its temporary foreign workers’ scheme

According to Immigration Minister Marc Miller, the Canadian government will impose new restrictions on temporary foreign workers starting January 2024. This move is to reduce the population growth and housing crisis in Canada.

These changes will summarily affect international residents, including Nigerian foreign workers.

Miller stated that the current system has been unchecked for so long, calling for a need to reevaluate, control, and balance.

The country recorded a population growth of nearly 450,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

Aiyedatiwa assumes the position of Governor of Ondo State after Akeredolu’s demise

Upon resuming his role as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa after the death of Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa has sprung into action, showing that he has much to do in Ondo State.

Late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu died on December 27, leaving his Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to take over from where he (Akeredolu) left off in ruling Ondo State.

Upon his entrance into office, Aiyedatiwa made new appointments, including announcing a three-day mourning for the loss of Akeredolu.

The University of Cambridge offers fully-funded scholarships to Nigerians

The University of Cambridge is offering Nigerians and other international students a chance to study in the UK with the benefits of stipends, fully paid tuition fees, dependants’ monthly allowance, and maternity and paternity funding.

The Gates Cambridge scholarship program is sponsored by billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates to cater to students ready to write a Phd.

According to the website, there are four ways in which the selection criteria are made, and they are outstanding intellectual ability, reasons for the choice of course, commitment to improving the lives of others, and leadership prospects.

FCCPC is considering formulating a method to compel debtors into refunding loans

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has announced its plans to establish a means by which debtors would be forced to pay their debts from loan apps.

The Commission stated that its new regulatory, once approved, would aid Nigerians in reducing their debts to digital money lenders (loan apps).

Although the CEO of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, revealed that the agency has cut down debtor harassment by 80% embarrassment, the default rates which borrowers use these as have barely reduced.

“So, we have to find the balance, and some of the regulations that will come out in 2024 will be a broader approach to responsible borrowing and lending by individuals and corporate entities.”

FG fines British American Tobacco $110 million

The federal government has fined British American Tobacco and its affiliate companies $110 million through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The reason for this move was an alleged violation and infringement of the FCCPC Act, the National Tobacco Control Act. The Commission withdrew its criminal charges against the company and charged a $110 million fine.

“In exchange for BAT Parties fulfilling their obligations under the Consent Order, the commission withdraws pending criminal charges against BATN and at least one employee concerning obstructing the commission by attempting to prevent execution of the search warrant and initial lack of cooperation/compliance with steps in the investigation,” the commission said.

