Canada Introduces More Stringent Rules on Nigerians, Others | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Canada introduces more stringent rules on Nigerians, others

NLC emphasises support for an increment in the minimum wage for all workers

LASCOPA calls for the registration of products with NAFDAC by manufacturers

NCC calls out duplicated NINs as a reason for barred lines

Desmond Elliot touches the lives of 700 less-privileged in his constituency

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Canada introduces more stringent rules on Nigerians, others

Canada has announced new stringent restrictions on work permits for Nigerians and other international students along with their spouses.

The Canadian government has stated that it would only allow a two-year cap on international study permits as it seeks to reduce the number of study permits by 35%.

The government also announced that starting September 1, 2024, there would no longer be spousal open work permits for spouses of international students not studying in graduate schools or a professional program like law and medicine.

NLC emphasises support for an increment in the minimum wage for all workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has disclosed its notice of partial support from Nigerians in negotiating an increment in minimum wage with the federal government.

The Organised Labour stated that the country folks have seen this battle as something that affects only the NLC, but it affects everyone as it is fighting to increase the minimum wage to 200,000.

The president of NLC, Joe Ajaero, claimed that all Nigerians were asking for an increase in the living wage as it is “only when we work together as Comrades that we can achieve this.”

LASCOPA calls for the registration of products with NAFDAC by manufacturers

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has demanded that all manufacturers register their products with the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administrative Control (NAFDAC).

The LASCOPA also stated that when registering with NAFDAC, the necessary details must be genuine, concise, and arranged strategically for effortless accessibility.

The General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo, shared his experience when visiting supermarkets and grocery stores; he expressed his thoughts on the growing concerns of people regarding unregistered products that also have little to no product details.

NCC calls out duplicated NINs as a reason for barred lines

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed the National Identification Numbers (NINs) are to be held responsible for the recent complaints received from subscribers whose SIMs are barred despite already linking them with their NINs.

The NCC disclosed that this could be from third-party agents who duplicate NINs for unknowing telecom subscribers.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Aminu Maida, shared his vision with the NCC, claiming that in the agency’s bid to protect telecom users, it is formulating a regulation to ensure a consequence for using personal mobile for fraud.

Desmond Elliot touches the lives of over 700 less-privileged in his constituency

Lagos State lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency 1, Honourable Desmond Olusola Elliot, recently changed the lives of 700 widows and widowers within his constituency with an empowerment programme.

The actor-turned-politician also awarded scholarships to several indigents, cash gifts and foodstuff through the ‘DOE for Widows’ programme.

The lawmaker was generous with his benevolent acts and reduced the payment of metres for those without prepaid metres.

“We do this every year, but this year, we decided to do it in January because I observe that at the beginning of the year, many people are always struggling, especially after December of the previous year.”

Honourable Desmond Elliot also provided Lagride vehicles to two beneficiaries, totalling the number of Lagride cars given out to seven within the past few months.