Godwin Emefiele pleads not guilty, as the forgery trial is set for February

NCAA claims it will not move its headquarters from Abuja to Lagos

Nasarawa State in chaos over Supreme Court’s judgement

Canada offers $11 million worth of scholarships to Nigerian and international students

Nigeria’s poverty goes down by 7% — World Bank

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Godwin Emefiele pleads not guilty, as the forgery trial is set for February

The previous governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pleaded not guilty to the 20-count charge placed against him. The charges include forgery, breach of trust, conspiracy to obtain by false pretence and obtaining money by false pretence.

The FCT High Court granted Emefiele and his legal team bail conditions while trying him for the affairs against the country.

Justice Hamza Muazu has, therefore, set the commencement of proceedings in the trial for February 12, 2024.

NCAA claims it will not move its headquarters from Abuja to Lagos

The acting Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Cpt. Chris Najomo has revealed that the NCAA will not relocate its present headquarters in Abuja to Lagos State.

The acting director stated that the NCAA has not received an instruction like the FAAN.

Nasarawa State in chaos over Supreme Court’s judgement

Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state, has been thrown into a state of unrest over the judgement by the Supreme Court concerning the governorship election.

Residents of the state have come out to protest the court’s verdict, which was ruled in favour of the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule.

The Supreme Court had affirmed March 18, 2023, Nasarawa State election victory of Abdullahi Sule, and this did not go down well with the residents of the state as they rose to protest the unfairness of the apex court, shutting down shops, businesses, and forming a blockade around the Lafia-Jos road.

Canada offers $11 million worth of scholarships to Nigerian and international students

The University of Ottawa, Canada, offers scholarships to students from Africa, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Students from these places stand to benefit from a high reduction in their tuition fees as they study an undergraduate course taught in English.

According to the university website, there are several requirements listed to be considered eligible for the Canadian scholarship.

Nigeria’s poverty goes down by 7% — World Bank

The World Bank has revealed that Nigeria is on the right track in its fight against poverty, as poverty has been reduced by 7%.

The World Bank stated that access to internet coverage over the past three years led to a 7% reduction in poverty in Nigeria and Tanzania.

“In 2023, a World Bank flagship report found that in Nigeria and Tanzania, extreme poverty declined by about seven per cent after three or more years of exposure to internet coverage, while labour force participation and wage employment increased by up to eight per cent.”