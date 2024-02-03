Canadian Province Places a Two-year Ban on Enrolment of Nigerians, Others by New Colleges | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Shehu Sani accuses Buhari’s appointees of looting the Nigerian treasury

Benue State University lecturers strike over unpaid fees

FG considers converting $30 billion domiciliary deposits into naira

Canadian Province places a two-year ban on enrolment of Nigerians, others by new colleges

NNPCL shares info on the completion of Warri Refinery

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

A previous Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, aired his opinions about why President Tinubu finds it hard to restore balance to the nation.

According to Shehu Sani, appointees from Buhari’s administration were allowed to loot the country’s treasury, leaving the country in debt.

The ex-Kaduna Senator blamed Buhari’s pointers for destroying the future of Nigeria and leaving the country in a debt of ₦77 trillion, which is also one of the major causes of the economic challenges in the country.

Benue State University lecturers have temporarily hung up their teaching tools as they commence a strike over their outstanding fees.

The Chairman and Secretary of the University’s branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Comrade Kwaghfan Tarnongo and Terrumun Gajir, respectively, revealed that the strike was declared on February 1 and it was said to be “total, comprehensive and indefinite”.

In a statement released by the Union, they lusted our reasons for embarking on strike, one of them being “implementation and payment of accrued arrears of 2021, 2022, and 2023 promotions.”

The federal government is considering converting $30 billion domiciliary deposits into naira to stabilise the currency and the country’s economy.

According to Presidency sources, the government has no intention of sitting back and watching the naira depreciate further than it did, seeing as it recorded its lowest fall this week.

If the government does intend to convert the domiciliary funds into naira, it will direct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to convert the dormant foreign currencies in individuals’ and private firms’ accounts to naira at a rate declared by the CBN.

British Columbia, a Canadian province, recently announced that it would be restricting the admission of some post-secondary institutions from enrolling Nigerians and other international students.

The reason for this move was expressed as a mode of cutting down the exploding practice among new colleges.

The post-secondary education minister, Selina Robinson, announced the ban, sharing details as to why the ban was necessary to find the faults in the international education system.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced that it is scheduled to complete the mechanical construction of the Warri Refinery within the first quarter of 2024.

This intriguing news comes a few weeks after the Port Harcourt refinery underwent rehabilitation and resumed operations in December 2023.

According to the NNPCL chief corporate communications officer, Olufemi Soneye, the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) is scheduled for completion by Q1 of 2024.

The WRPC is one of the three refineries under the supervision of the NNPCL; the other two are the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company and the Port Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company.