CBN Clears All FX Backlog; External Reserves Increase to $34 Billion | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Senate passes bill on NYSC trust fund

A bill presented to the Senate by a lawmaker, Yemi Adaramodu, has officially passed its third reading.

The bill aims to address and offer an endurable amount of funds for NYSC and support skill acquisition programmes for the corps members, providing them with skills that could strengthen their chances of employment and entrepreneurship.

The lawmaker stated that the trust fund bill would guarantee the growth and establishment of all corps members and promote the welfare of the NYSC scheme.

Tinubu bans ministers and others from taking foreign trips for three months

President Bola Tinubu has imposed a three-month ban on ministers and other government officials, barring them from taking any foreign trip funded solely by the public.

The three-month ban is expected to take effect starting from April 1, 2024, and was put into motion after the president announced that he would reduce the entourage that followed him on local and foreign trips.

This reduction in travelling personnel comes after Nigerians demanded reasons why the president allowed 590 people to go with him to the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) in the UAE with the public’s funds.

CBN clears all FX backlog; external reserves increase to $34 billion

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through its newest Governor, Yemi Cardoso, has cleared all its outstanding foreign exchange (FX) backlog.

The Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, shared this information on March 20. She claimed that the CBN had contacted Deloitte Consulting and, with the latter’s help, the apex bank cleared all its FX backlog.

This new development plays a huge role in the growth of the external reserve as it increases to $34.11 billion, making it the highest in eight months.

Price of Diesel rises to ₦1,257 per litre

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the price of Diesel has skyrocketed within a year, going from ₦836 per litre in February 2023 to ₦1,257 in February 2024.

According to the NBS, the price of diesel jumped at least 50.20% within one year and has kept increasing monthly by 9.02% since it was last recorded at ₦1,153 per litre in January 2024.

First Lady of Nigeria advises Nigerians on growing their food amid inflation

The First Lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu, encouraged Nigerians to embrace homegrown meals to save their pockets rather than purchase everything else in the market.

She claimed embracing agriculture would assist the people to survive the economic hardship that has blanketed the nation.

“We can grow our food. Everybody should grow something. The President has made the right decisions. These decisions will help us build a more respected Nigeria. We should be more accountable as a people as regards our resources.”