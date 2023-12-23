CBN Reveals Who Gave Emefiele Approval For The Naira Redesign | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

CBN reveals who gave Emefiele approval for the naira redesign

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed the person behind Godwin Emefiele’s approval of redesigning N200, N500, and N1000.

According to the media outlet, Jim Obaeze, a private sleuth of the CBN, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, who discovered that the approval for the Nigerian currency redesign did not come from former president Muhammadu Buhari but instead from Sabiu Tunde Yusuf, a nephew of Buhari.

Emefiele was also accused of awarding the printing of the new naira notes for N6.5 billion to De La Rue, a UK company, an act against Buhari’s authority as it were to be printed in Nigeria.

Following in the footsteps of the United Kingdom, France, another European country, has implemented a new rule on Nigerian students, restricting them from bringing families along.

The French Parliament led by Deputy of the French National Assembly, Marie Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Renaissance Party have redrafted an amendment to the law which denies an immigrant’s relatives from accessing welfare benefits and also discriminates between citizens and noncitizens, even those living legally from receiving eligibility status for certain benefits.

However, 32 of France’s 101 departments, including Paris, have refused to partake in this new rule as it does against providing benefits for noncitizens.

Six Rivers State elders have taken President Bola Tinubu to court over his involvement in the case between FCT minister Nyesom Wike and Rivers State governor Siminalayi Fubara.

According to the plaintiffs, the president allegedly forced the governor into signing an unconstitutional agreement with the FCT minister.

The six elders claimed the 8-point resolution was illegal and undermined the binding relevant provisions of the 1999 amended constitution.

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Governor Peter Mbah as governor of Enugu State in the appeal submitted by the gubernatorial candidate, Chijioke Edeoga.

This news was shared by the governor’s aide, Dan Nwomeh, who took to social media to announce the court’s decision.

A remarkable content creator announced that Nigerians looking to study in Italy could do so for as low as €200 (around N198k).

Italy offers more affordable tuition fees, and there are roughly 32,000 international students in the European country.

According to the WakaWaka doctor, Nigerians would apply without an IELTS and can bring in families.