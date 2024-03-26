CBN Sells $10,000 to BDC To Resell At The Rate Of ₦1,269/$ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

CBN sells $10,000 to BDC to resell at the rate of ₦1,269/$

FEC approves 2% appointment for youths in government

Petrol prices are likely to reduce as NNPCL sell to marketers at a cheaper rate

FG invites Sheikh Gumi over his comment defending kidnappers in Nigeria

FG files a three-count criminal charge against MTN

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

CBN sells $10,000 to BDC to resell at the rate of ₦1,269/$

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sold ten thousand dollars to Bureau De Change operators at ₦1,251 and has charged them not to sell these dollars beyond the rate of ₦1,269.

According to the letter by CBN, the apex bank stated that Bureau De Change operators are to sell only to eligible end-users at not more than 1.5% above the purchase price.

FEC approves 2% appointment for youths in government

The Federal Executive Council has approved the appointment of at least 2% of youths in all government appointments.

This information was revealed by the Minister of Youth, Dr Jamila Ibrahim, who claimed that the FEC has collectively agreed to restructure the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.

“This will, in turn, lead to young people’s contributing tremendously to the national development agenda,” she said.

Petrol prices are likely to reduce as NNPCL sell to marketers at a cheaper rate

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) recently sold petrol to marketers at a new and cheap rate, expected to be reflected in the latest petroleum sales to Nigerians nationwide.

With the current price of PMS at ₦640/litre, speculations believe the new rate of fuel will be reduced to ₦570 following the new rate which NNPCL sold to independent marketers.

FG invites Sheikh Gumi over his comment defending kidnappers in Nigeria

The Federal Government has requested the presence and interrogation of a Kaduna-based Islam cleric, Sheikh Gumi, over his comment regarding the activities of terrorists in the country.

The Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohamed Idris, revealed that Gumi was not above the law, so the government deemed it essential to summon the Islamic cleric for questioning.

Sheikh Gumi had earlier defended bandits by stating that it was the government’s use of force that turned robbers into monsters.

“The high-handed approach to the matter is what is making it worse. Now, they are kidnapping children and threatening death, which they were not doing before. So, I think what to do is return to the drawing board and be truly non-kinetic,” he said.

FG files a three-count criminal charge against MTN

The federal government, through its agency, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), dragged the popular African telecom MTN to court over an alleged copyright infringement.

According to reports, the case was filed in the federal high court in Abuja. It included Karl Toriola, the CEO of MTN, Nkeakam Abhulimen, Fun Mobile Ltd., and Yahaya Maibe, the other four defendants.

The NCC filed a three-count charge against MTN, claiming that the defendant violated Maleke Idowu’s musical works without his consent between 2010 and 2017 by “offering for sale, selling, and trading for business.”