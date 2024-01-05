Celebrating the Most Influential Shapers of Nigerian Culture in 2023.

Chude Jideonwo, the renowned host of the popular talk show #WithChude, has revealed his annual compilation of ‘The Most Interesting People in the Culture’ for the year 2023. Recognized as #TheJoy150, this list comprises 150 influential Nigerians who have significantly impacted and shaped the cultural landscape over the past year.

This marks the fourth edition of the list since its inception in 2019, promising an insightful and diverse showcase of individuals who have left a notable imprint on Nigerian culture in 2023.

Here are a few names of the people who has influenced the culture and made a great change in 2023:

Akah Nnani and his notable and bombastic character in “She must be obeyed” solidifies his deserving inclusion on this list.

The hosts of The Honest Bunch Podcast, including Nedu, Husband Material, DeityCole, and Ezinne, emerged as a standout presence in 2023.

Allen Ifechukwu Onyema taking bold steps in Air peace.

Biodun Stephen: The queen of the small, sweet films that become blockbuster, Stephen owned the year with Sista, Big Love, and then Small Talk.

Busola Tejumola telling stories that never get old.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie continues to be one of Nigeria’s most important literary voices.

Shallipopi first rose to fame in 2023 with the release of “Obapluto” – and he gripped fame by the neck and refused to let go.

David Hundeyin remains Nigeria most feared journalist.

Editi Effiong the producer of the blockbuster movie “The Black Book” was the global hit from Nigeria this year claiming multiple #1 spots on Netflix.

Funke Akindele is the most successful filmmaker of the day. Everything she touches turns big. Even politics couldn’t stain her white. And Funke continues to win big.

As we conclude the fourth edition of #TheJoy150, celebrating the Most Interesting People in Culture for 2023, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to each of the 150 influential Nigerians who have left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape. Your diverse contributions have not only shaped societal preferences but have also become driving forces behind our collective behaviors.

