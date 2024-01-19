Chude Jideonwo Appointed Board Chair for TIERs

Chude Jideonwo appointed board chair for The Initiative for Equal Rights, taking over from Bibi Bakare-Yusuf

At a board meeting in November 2023, The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs) is delighted to announce the appointment of Media entrepreneur and host of #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo as the new Chair of the Board. The appointment comes after publisher and author, Bibi Bakare-Yusuf concluded 10 years of commendable service as board chair of the organisation which was founded in 2005.

Bibi Bakare-Yusuf, the founder of the renowned African publishing house, Cassava Republic Press, expressed her gratitude for serving as board chair, “It has been an incredible privilege to serve as Board Chair of this pioneering organisation,” she remarked. “TIERs has provided safety and community for many who would otherwise have no voice, and inspired a generation of activists and changemakers.”

Under her leadership, Tiers has achieved remarkable milestones, winning landmark equality cases up to the Supreme Court, played a pioneering role in mainstreaming cultural advocacy as a critical tool for social changes around issues of sexuality and human rights through cultural products including the movie ‘Walking with Shadows’ and the book ‘She Called Me Woman’. TEIRs has deepened its impact as a pioneer queer rights organisation in the region.

“I am excited to hand over to Chude whose work across the continent in the media, for young people and for minorities has inspired many over the past two decades. I am confident that his leadership will continue TEIRs’ mission of promoting equal rights and social justice while acceleratinge the growth and impact of an organisation we all deeply believe in.”

Jideonwo was appointed as board chair in November 2023.