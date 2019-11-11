Its been 2 years since the ruling against NBC, will we see any real progress?

In 2007, Fijabi Adebo, a Nigerian business man imported Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta products for his supermarket in Manchester. These products, bottled by the Nigerian Bottling Company under franchise, were expected to have the same level of quality as similar products produced anywhere else in the world. Adebo was in for a surprise. The UK’s customs seized his consignment and destroyed it, informing him the products were unfit for human consumption. Adebo would begin what would stretch into a 10 year crusade that grew to encompass the National Agency for Food and Drug Control (NAFDAC) for negligence and NBC for not including warning labels on their products in the Nigerian courts.

10 years later, Adebo has won his case against both parties and currently the courts are in deliberations to decide if NBC will be required by law to either change their recipe for include warning labels that announce the beverages as potentially cancer inducing.

But what exactly is the problem with these products?

One of the preservatives in the Fanta products, as well some of the synthetic colouring reacts to the ascorbic acid in Vitamin C, a cheap and easily accessible food supplements to create toxins that can cause cancer. The key ingredient in this possibly dangerous mix is benzoic acid. The Nigerian ministry of health is already in damage control mode, releasing a public statement to refute claims that the products are dangerous, though it might be too little to late as people are already abandoning NBC beverage products for other alternatives. reassuring Nigerians that the drinks are safe for human consumption. The fact that the Ministry of health thought to add that all medicines (Vitamin C is a supplement not a medicine) should be taken with water to “prevent unexpected drug-food interactions”, suggests that perhaps even they aren’t telling us the whole truth.

It has been 2 years since Adebo won his ruling in court, and nothing tangible has happened since then. NBC is in court appealing the judgement and clearly has the money to do so, but for now, they might be forced to actually put warning labels on their products going forward. And then, the decision will be in our hands.