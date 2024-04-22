“Criminal” by Dolapo Adigun Set To Be Released On May 31st

Fans of crime-thriller movies will love this new film titled “Criminal”, which vividly depicts the tale of a hostage situation in Nigeria.

“Criminal” is written by famous film producer Niyi Akinmolayan and directed by Dolapo Adigun. The film focuses heavily on strong themes like chaos and violence.

In an industry that has rarely explored other themes in the filmmaking world, Dolapo Adigun chooses to show her audience what a hostage situation in Nigeria might look like.

Criminal stars Chuks Joseph, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Gbubemi Ejeye, Bryan Okoye, Uzor Arukwe, Segun Arinze, Og Tega, and Obehi Aburime.

The movie, produced by Anthills Studios, the producer of Ajakaju (Beast of Two Worlds), Casa de Novia, will be released nationwide in cinemas on May 31st.