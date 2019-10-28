Dame Pauline Tallen, Waje, Amaechi Okobi, others join Hebert Wigwe at the 10km ‘Walk for Women’s Health’

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, Access Bank’s Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe and popular soul and R&B singer, Waje, were among the dignitaries who participated in the maiden edition of Access Bank’s 10km ‘Wak for Women’s Health’.

The walk which showcased Access Bank’s commitment to the complete wellbeing of women serves as the climax of the Bank’s yearly commemorated Women’s Health Month.

Following the conclusion of the walk, attendees were treated to health sessions and consultation with doctors and specialists from partnering medical institutions.

Access Bank has been recognised by various prestigious local and international bodies for its efforts in facilitating enterprise and good health among women, recently winning the Women’s Market Champion Impact Award at the Global Banking Alliance Awards; Outstanding Banking Initiative Award at the National Women in Finance Magazine Awards; Outstanding Healthcare SME-Friendly Bank of the Year Award at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards, among others.

Check out pictures below:

 

