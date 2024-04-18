Davido Collaborates With UnitedMasters To Launch New Label “Nine+ Records”

Davido, the three-time Grammy nominee, officially became a music executive after signing a deal with UnitedMasters—a new firm that recently launched in Nigeria—to create a new record label ‘Nine+ Records’.

Davido takes his imprint in the music industry one step further by aligning with Steve Stoute at the UnitedMasters SelectCon in 2023, a bold move by Steve, who reached out to Davido and visited the artist in his home in Lagos, Nigeria.

Davido Collaborates With UnitedMasters To Launch New Label “Nine+ Records”

Steve Stoute shared his dreams with Davido, daring the global superstar to take his dreams further and become more than a musician.

The duo, Davido and Stoute, have shared their visions for the new record label, announcing that they have their eyes on more than just Afrobeats and will spread their wings into all genres in the music industry as they find suitable talents and artists.

“I think the music that Davido has been able to make, produce and share with the world has been amazing,” Stoute commended the ‘Unavailable’ singer.

According to the showbiz guru, he believed his partnership with Davido could unlock so many potentials for both of them in the entertainment industry, as it was a bridge between Nigeria and Atlanta (USA).

“There’s such a big opportunity globally, and I see him as an entrepreneur that could build the next Bad Boy, the next Death Row and the next label that has a significant impact like Cash Money,” he said.

When asked why he collaborated with UnitedMasters, Davido claimed that his job was to find hidden talents and nurture them into becoming a symbol of greatness in the music industry.

Tags: , , , , , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 15, 2024

Incase You Missed It, Here’s A Recap Of All That Happened Over The Weekend | Davido, Tems, Wizkid, EFCC, Bobrisky

Tems delivers powerful performance at Coachella, calls upon Wizkid and Justin Bieber All hell broke loose last night at Coachella ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 13, 2024

Top Five Podcasts of The Week

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 12, 2024

Events To Visit In Lagos This Weekend

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 11, 2024

A Davido x Chris Brown Collab ‘Hmmm’ is Coming | The “11:11” Deluxe Album

American artist Christopher Maurice Brown (Chris Brown) and Nigerian singer David Adeleke (Davido) are two peas in a pod in ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 10, 2024

French Media Company Canal+ Proposes $2.9 Billion To Acquire MultiChoice

For the longest time, French media firm Canal+ has been after the acquisition of the South African media company MultiChoice. Multichoice, the ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 8, 2024

Weekend Recap | Ay Makun, Pelumi Nubi, Brymo, Sanwo-Olu

Ay Makun shares the reason for his marriage crash Nigerian comedian Ay Makun revealed that his marriage with his wife, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail