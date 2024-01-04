Davido’s List of 10 Things He Can’t Live Without; Take a Look

Davido

The spotlight was on Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer David Adeleke (Davido) as he partook in British GQ’s episode of 10 Essentials.

In the latest episode, Davido listed ten essential items he cannot live without. He started by reminiscing about his childhood and how his love for popcorn grew over the years whenever he had a movie night with his family and friends.

Davido

For the celebrity, popcorn was one of the ten essentials he could not live without. He mentioned his aunt including cinnamon spice in the popcorn mix.

The next item on his ten essentials was his Bible on his tablet. Davido revealed that he had a community with whom he prayed, as the app on his phone and tablet often sent notifications of daily hymns and prayer points.

Thirdly, the artist expressed his love for jewellery and listed the names of his favourite jewellers, which he can’t be seen without.

In the rest of the interview, he mentioned his headphones, sneakers, sunglasses, Martell, cash, and toiletry bag (which includes his colognes).

You can watch Davido speak animatedly about his upcoming projects and his love for these listed ten essentials on the British GQ interview.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 2, 2024

Weekend Recap: Fave, Angela Okorie, Ruger, Daddy Freeze | These Are The Things You May Have Missed This Weekend

Fave calls out Davido for performing their hit song without her Nigerian singer-songwriter Chidozie Ugochinyere, popularly known as Fave, called ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 30, 2023

The 5 Podcasts of The Week

Art and entertainment can be found imbued in almost anything so long as it is well-presented, like these 5 podcasts ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 26, 2023

Take A Look At The Celebrities Who Painted The Town Red On Christmas Day

December 25th marked the celebration of Christmas, the day Jesus Christ was born. On this day filled with love, presents, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 18, 2023

Weekend Recap: Harrysong, Pastor B x Spyro, Olaide Okusanya, Blaq Bonez, Toyin Abraham, Yemi Alade | In Case You Missed It

Harrysong begs ex-label boss Kcee for royalties and freedom Nigerian singer Harrysong took to social media to call out his ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 16, 2023

5 Podcasts To Play This Weekend

This week, we have arranged the top 5 podcasts to play this weekend from your favourite hosts who have released ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 15, 2023

Places To Spend Your Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend in Lagos, and we all need to kick back, relax, and rejuvenate. In this week’s post, we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail