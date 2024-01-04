Davido’s List of 10 Things He Can’t Live Without; Take a Look

The spotlight was on Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer David Adeleke (Davido) as he partook in British GQ’s episode of 10 Essentials.

In the latest episode, Davido listed ten essential items he cannot live without. He started by reminiscing about his childhood and how his love for popcorn grew over the years whenever he had a movie night with his family and friends.

For the celebrity, popcorn was one of the ten essentials he could not live without. He mentioned his aunt including cinnamon spice in the popcorn mix.

The next item on his ten essentials was his Bible on his tablet. Davido revealed that he had a community with whom he prayed, as the app on his phone and tablet often sent notifications of daily hymns and prayer points.

Thirdly, the artist expressed his love for jewellery and listed the names of his favourite jewellers, which he can’t be seen without.

In the rest of the interview, he mentioned his headphones, sneakers, sunglasses, Martell, cash, and toiletry bag (which includes his colognes).

You can watch Davido speak animatedly about his upcoming projects and his love for these listed ten essentials on the British GQ interview.