Deyemi Okanlawon Produces ‘All’s Fair in Love’, Set for Release on Feb 14

FilmOne Studios and Accelerate TV collaborated to produce one of the first romantic films in 2024 titled “All’s Fair in Love”.

The film centres around love, friendship, betrayal, and deception. To be released in cinemas on February 14, All’s Fair in Love is a star-studded Nollywood production featuring Timini Egbuson, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ireti Doyle, Juliet Ibrahim, Buhle Samuels and more.

Deyemi Okanlawon takes part in producing this emotional film, deepening his reach in Nollywood as a versatile producer and actor.

In All’s Fair in Love, we see Kanla and Demi live their dream lives with successful careers and a strong bond between them; it almost seems like their friendship is an unbreakable bond till Mbali enters the scene and secrets are revealed.

All’s Fair in Love is the right movie to portray the strength in bonds, friendships and relationships. The film is set to be released nationwide on February 14, 2024.