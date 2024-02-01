Deyemi Okanlawon Produces ‘All’s Fair in Love’, Set for Release on Feb 14

All's Fair in Love

FilmOne Studios and Accelerate TV collaborated to produce one of the first romantic films in 2024 titled “All’s Fair in Love”.

The film centres around love, friendship, betrayal, and deception. To be released in cinemas on February 14, All’s Fair in Love is a star-studded Nollywood production featuring Timini Egbuson, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ireti Doyle, Juliet Ibrahim, Buhle Samuels and more.

Deyemi Okanlawon takes part in producing this emotional film, deepening his reach in Nollywood as a versatile producer and actor.

In All’s Fair in Love, we see Kanla and Demi live their dream lives with successful careers and a strong bond between them; it almost seems like their friendship is an unbreakable bond till Mbali enters the scene and secrets are revealed.

All’s Fair in Love is the right movie to portray the strength in bonds, friendships and relationships. The film is set to be released nationwide on February 14, 2024.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 31, 2024

Watch the ChetaM Trailer Coming to Showmax on February 12

Showmax started 2024 with a bang, introducing an epic Igbo series produced by James Omokwe, ChetaM, to be released on ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 30, 2024

Kambili Ofili’s Feature Debut “Shaping Us” Set to Play at Pan African Film Festival

Nigerian filmmaker and director Kambili Ofili is making her way to the big screen with “Shaping Us” at the 32nd ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 26, 2024

Weekend Watchlist | What To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 25, 2024

Òlòtūré 2 is Coming to Netflix, and This is What to Expect

“In Òlòtūré 2, the journey across the desert is a harrowing one.” – Mo Abudu. The CEO of Ebonylife Group, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 23, 2024

Showmax Announces Release Date for Flawsome Season 2, Drops Trailer

Showmax dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated season 2 of Flawsome, an AMVCA-nominated drama series featuring Bisola Aiyeola, Enado ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 20, 2024

Nollywood Films Coming To Your Screen In 2024 So Far

With the success of A Tribe Called Judah, Jagun Jagun and many other blockbuster Nollywood films in 2023, it is ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail