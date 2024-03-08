Did They Say Amazon Has Left? See Its March Roll Call of Nigerian Titles

In January 2024, Amazon Prime announced that it would gradually reduce its operation in Africa and the Middle East but instead begin to focus its funding on more European originals.

This news transformed a different trajectory for Nigerian and South African filmmakers who have mostly enjoyed the funding received from Amazon Prime to produce a movie.

However, despite the news of Amazon Prime no longer producing original films in Africa and the Middle East, here is a roll call of Nollywood films coming out in March on Amazon Prime.

Rainmakers (March 1)

The documentary focuses on the producer Niyi Akinmolayan and his crew travelling to 3 states, Oyo, Ogun and Edo, to put to the test which has more power: science or traditional divination. Twenty rainmakers prove their powers by calling on their gods to provide rain rather than the weather forecast on apps.

The Two Aishas (March 1)

Starring Rahama Sadau and Maryam Booth, the Two Aishas tells of two best friends named “Aisha”. The film uncovers their similarities and differences and their approach towards life. Their friendship is tested when both their husbands contest for a seat of power in the government.

Rush Hour (March 1)

Ronke is forced to choose between love and her dream life after her boyfriend suddenly becomes famous. The film stars Alex Ekubo, Nosa Rex, Sandra Okunzuwa and more.

Small Talk (March 8)

A man stands to rescue his boss and his family after they’d been robbed. He sets out with an investigator to find the criminals in this hilarious film.

Different Strokes (March 8)

Director Biodun Stephen will have her movie, which Mosun Filani produced. Different Strokes tells the story of four friends who go through life with one goal and an unshakable ambition to achieve their goal. However, they realise they need more than a shared goal to reach their dreams.

Japa!

Japa! tells the story of a teacher who attempts to relocate from Nigeria to the U.S. to get better opportunities but is disappointed as forces beyond his control obstruct his every move. Isioma Osaje, the well-known producer of films like UP North, New Money, and The Set Up, directed the film. Adesua Etomi Wellington features in the movie, also in her directorial debut. Acting Alongside her are Blossom Chukwujekwu, Mofe Duncan, Layi Wasabi, and Seun Ajayi. Japa! It will be available on Prime Video.

Where The Heck Is My Period? (March 15)

This documentary raises awareness of the struggles faced by women with PCOS. ‘Where The Heck Is My Period?’ seeks to highlight the challenges surrounding PCOS. Starring Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Amba Idongesit, and Abdul Tijani Ahmed, the documentary will premiere on Prime Video this month, just in time for Women’s History Month.

The Kujus Again (March 22)

Previously released as a theatrical performance in 2023, The Kujus Again will be released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime on March 22. The family returns in this film to plan a celebration of love.