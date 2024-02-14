Disney Promotes Nigerian Culture With New Animated Series “Iwaju”

One of the forerunners of fiction and animation in the global film industry, Disney, is releasing a limited animated series that promotes Nigerian culture.

In collaboration with Kugali Media, the series, Iwaju is centred in a futuristic hustling and bustling famous city of Lagos as Tola explores the Mainland with her friend and her new pet.

Iwaju is the first Nigerian-animated series to be produced by the mega film production company. Nigerians have viewed this growth as a way of impacting the global media with knowledge of Nigerian culture and its people.

Iwaju is set to be released on February 28 on Disney+. Here is the trailer to Iwaju.