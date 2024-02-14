Disney Promotes Nigerian Culture With New Animated Series “Iwaju”

Iwaju

One of the forerunners of fiction and animation in the global film industry, Disney, is releasing a limited animated series that promotes Nigerian culture.

In collaboration with Kugali Media, the series, Iwaju is centred in a futuristic hustling and bustling famous city of Lagos as Tola explores the Mainland with her friend and her new pet.

Iwaju is the first Nigerian-animated series to be produced by the mega film production company. Nigerians have viewed this growth as a way of impacting the global media with knowledge of Nigerian culture and its people.

Iwaju is set to be released on February 28 on Disney+. Here is the trailer to Iwaju.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Biola Olaore February 12, 2024

Why Nigerian Filmmakers Are Running To YouTube

Well, first because cinemas are tough, and require revenue sharing, with no certainty that investments will bring return, or when, ...

YNaija February 11, 2024

The Nollywood 100 Celebrates Industry High Achievers

“The Nollywood 100”, a YNaija initiative in partnership with EbonyLife, is a celebration of the triumphs of the Nigerian film ...

Biola Olaore February 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Netflix Is Doing Well In Africa

All the news is about how Amazon has exited Africa and its doom and gloom because you know foreign exchange ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 9, 2024

You Know One of Nigeria’s Finest Movies Ever, “The Meeting”, is on YouTube, Right?

The Meeting was uploaded on YouTube before the advent of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms; YouTube was one ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 9, 2024

Prime Naija to Debut blockbuster comedy ‘Hotel Labamba’ on February 15

The award-winning blockbuster film ‘Hotel Labamba’ produced by Laide Daramola and directed by Biodun Stephen is going to Prime on ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 9, 2024

Weekend Watchlist | These Are The Movies and Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail