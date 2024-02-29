Disney’s Iwájú Receives a Standing Ovation on Its Premiere Night

The crowd was agog at the premiere of the first Nigerian animated series produced by Disney in an attempt to promote Nigerian culture to the world.

Produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and Kugali, the Iwájú premiere took place at the Filmhouse Cinema IMAX Lekki on February 27, 2024.

The animated series Iwájú is centred in the futuristic hustling and bustling city of Lagos as Tola explores the Mainland with her friend and her new pet.

The series was released on Disney+ on February 28 and voiced by an incredible list of Nigerian actors, namely Bisola Aiyeola, Ireti Doyle, Simisola Gbadamosi, Femi Branch, Shaffy Bello, and more.

Although Africans cannot use the streaming platform Disney+, the series will be dropped on the Disney Channel, which is available on DSTV.

